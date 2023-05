Former Cudahy Mayor Chris Garcia Hung Himself

May 19, 2023

Chris Garcie (Gofundme page).

Los Cerritos Community News reported on Wednesday that former Cudahy Mayor Chris Garcia was found dead in his home.

LCCN later learned that concerned friends called the police and requested a wellness check, that is when they found Garcia deceased.

Two days later the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner reported on its website that Garcia hung himself.

He was 38 years old.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help with expenses.

