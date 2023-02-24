Author Herbie J Pilato: Women in Classic Television with Actors Caryn Richman and Eric Scott

February 24, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023, 1 pm at the La Mirada Library

Author Herbie J Pilato, joined by actors Caryn Richman and Eric Scott, will discuss his biographies and books celebrating women in classic television Several titles will be available for purchase, including Twitch Upon a Star. This program is generously sponsored by the Friends of La Mirada Library and the La Mirada Rotary. For adults.

Herbie J Pilato is a writer, producer, director, actor, and singer/songwriter. His over 14 books about pop culture are considered some of the best of the genre, including biographies of Mary Tyler Moore and Elizabeth Montgomery, and Glamour, Gidgets and the Girl Next Door. He hosts the Amazon Prime hit series, Then Again with Herbie J Pilato. He is the Founder and Executive Director of the Classic TVPreservation Society.

Caryn Richman is an acclaimed actress. She played Sandy on Broadway and had regular roles on TV daytime serials such The Young and the Restless. She is best known to TV fans for her half-hour comedy series The New Gidget. She recently appeared in the several Lifetimemini-series and can be seen in Ray Romano’s new movie Somewhere in Queens.

Eric Scott is an actor best-known for his role as Ben Walton in the Emmy-award-winning TV series, The Waltons. Prior, Eric began modeling and appearing in commercials, including for Viewmaster with Henry Fonda. He also worked with Fred Astaire in The Over The Hill Gang Rides Again. Eric has made countless guest-star appearances on TV classics such as Bewitched. He appeared in films such as The Loch Ness Horror, on TV’s TheFall Guy, and in TV commercials for Domino’s, among others.

