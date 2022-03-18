John Soria Leaving Commerce Council, Asking Mario Beltran Crony to Run, Sources

Commerce Councilman Ivan Altamirano allegedly talking with Gaitan about the election. In the front is Ivan’s cousin.

March 18, 2002

Its campaign silly-season in East Los Angles and Commerce has now joined the circus along with Cerritos.

Sources are telling HMG-CN that Commerce Councilman John Soria, a good friend of former disgraced Bell Gardens Councilmember Mario Beltran, is leaving the City Council but is asking his ex-girlfriend who is also acquainted with Mario Beltran, to run in his place.

Soria, who works for Montebello, was told “not to run” for Commerce City Council and “is looking for a higher position in Montebello.”

There are two seats up for reelection, Ivan Altamirano and Leonard Mendoza’s, so the timing of Soria’s decision is highly questionable and a move that smacks of an attempt to take over the City Council with three votes and control lucrative contracts.

Sources are saying that Soria and Beltran have asked Yvette Gaitan to run and that they will manage her campaign, along with another associate of Beltran’s, Alfonso Garate. Those same sources said that Altamirano signed Gaitan’s election papers.

Beltran and Soria both have extremely questionable backgrounds as reported by HMG-CN.

In 2019, HMG-CN obtained several pictures posted on social media that showed Soria endorsing binge drinking and public drunkenness while blatantly supporting cannabis companies that obtained licenses in the city via an extremely questionable process.

The pictures show Soria sponsoring a trip on November 22 to Las Vegas, using a City-leased bus loaded with officials, local Teamster union representatives, and Carlos Maravilla, a candidate who was running for City Council in Commerce, but lost.

The word loaded was key to the trip.

Soria branded the trip “Canna Bus to Las Vegas,” designing a professional logo that included the city of Commerce’s name prominently displayed inside the famous Las Vegas sign logo and an Ace card with a pot leaf.

In another picture, Soria was seen with Mario Beltran.

It was against Commerce City policy to drink alcohol on a city-leased bus.

CANNA BUS: from (l-r) Mario Beltran, John Soria, and Commerce Council candidate Carlos Maravilla. Note Maravilla’s t-shirt has a pot leaf inside the Teamster’s logo.

A few months later, Soria left his long-time position with the LASD.

