When Will the Powerful Winds Hit?

January 18, 2021

(NBC) Get ready, SoCal. Winds with the potential to cause damage are in this week’s forecast.

Strong winds, including gusts of 75 mph, are expected to arrive Monday night as Southern California faces the threat of increased wildfire danger.

The forecast includes strong and possibly damaging northeast winds late Monday night into Wednesday, especially across Los Angeles and Ventura Counties.

“The reason for these big changes in our forecast is this area of low pressure over the Great Basin,” said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon. “Tomorrow morning, it’s going to be right over us. That’s the reason winds are going to peak tomorrow morning.”

By Monday night, gusts in the mountains could reach 70 mph, and 75 mph by Tuesday. Strong gusts are also expected in the Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys. Orange County will feel strong winds as well, with gusts up to 55 mph Monday night and 60 mph Tuesday.

Gusts could even reach 90 mph in the mountains.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow showers across the mountains of eastern Los Angeles County Monday night through Tuesday night.

Due to the winds and low relative humidity, a period of elevated to brief critical fire weather conditions was declared for L.A. and Ventura counties through at least Monday night.

The high winds might prompt Southern California Edison to issue Public Safety Power Shutoffs, in which electricity is turned off for customers in wind-prone areas to prevent the possibility of downed power lines sparking wildfires.

Click here for a map of the utility’s PSPS plans.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments