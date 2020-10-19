S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Central Basin Bonds and COP’s from ‘CCC’ to ‘B’

BY BRIAN HEWS • October 19, 2020

Hews Media Group-Cerritos News has exclusively learned that, on the heels of the Central Basin Board working together – with the exception of John Oskoui – the elimination of high paid employees, hiring a new general manager, and hiring a new law firm, Central Basin will receive a credit upgrade from S&P Global Ratings on its senior-lien revenue certificates of participation and on the district’s subordinate-lien series 2018A and 2018B refunding revenue bonds.

S&P Global ratings was the preferred rating company for CB prior to Kevin Hunt’s hiring, when Hunt decided to add Moody’s to the ratings pool paying both companies $25,000 per year.

In addition, S&P removed the ratings from CreditWatch with “developing implications” and issued a stable outlook.

S&P raised its long-term rating from “CCC” to “B” on the senior-lien COP’s and raised the rating from “CCC” to “B” on the subordinate-lien refunding revenue bonds.

The raised ratings is primarily based on the district board’s continued progress towards approval and imposition of the standby charge, which will generate approximately $3.3 million in annual revenues.

“S&P views that addition as a crucial revenue source to meet the district’s financial obligations, and its adoption of the fiscal 2021 budget.”

Adding to the revenues is the approval of a 4% increase in imported water surcharge and recycled water rates for fiscal year 2021.

S&P also cited the hiring of GM Alex Rojas and the new law firm “which would likely result in improved management administration in our view.”

“The district board recently approved a significant reduction in force and reorganization plan as part of its revised fiscal 2021 budget, and we will continue to monitor if the district is able to achieve stable financial performance and metrics that are sustainable in the near future.”

S&P believes that those recent corrective board actions will be crucial to meet the district’s financial obligations and comply with its rate covenant requirements in the near future.

“The stable outlook reflects the effects of the district’s board recent corrective actions to meet coverage sufficiency, coupled with its adequate-to-good liquidity that management expects to maintain based on the recent imposition of the standby charge. During the outlook period, we anticipate that the district will continue monitoring its budgeted expenses and water demand to guard against underperformance.”

