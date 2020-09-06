HMG INVESTIGATION: Conflicts of Interest and Corruption Rife Inside California City’s Hall of Administration

BY BRIAN HEWS • September 6, 2020

California City, also known as Cal City, was incorporated in 1965 and is located 40 miles north of the city of Lancaster just off the 14 freeway in Kern County.

Covering 204 square miles, Cal City boasts the third-largest land area of any city in the state of California but has one of the smallest populations at just over 14,000.

And, as it turns out, the city also has some of the most corrupt politicians in the state.

A Hews Media Group-Cerritos Community News investigation has uncovered blatant graft and corruption perpetrated by three Cal City Councilmembers; the corruption is so pervasive inside City Hall that it has even reached the Chief of Police’s office.

From questionable multi-million dollar real estate transactions to abuse of office to lying on their Statement of Economic Interest Form 700’s, the Councilmembers have hidden conflicts and questionable transactions for years.

Another player is Cal City resident Rick Jones, who owns and operates a private patrol security company in Cal City called Fast Response Security and in 2019, opened the first cannabis dispensary in the city; the City Councilmembers are William Smith, Don Parris, and Ron Smith and the Chief of Police is Jon Walker, a former LAPD Sergeant and, more recently, a former employee of Rick Jones.

Cannabis approved in city

The saga began back in 2016 when the Cal City Council approved cannabis within the city.

Within months of the cannabis approval, Jones opened Fast Response Security and immediately Jones’ political connections were apparent; he hired Rick Hurtado, the brother of Cal City Police Chief Eric Hurtado.

Warning signs came early when Chief Hurtado and his brother Rick were seen in late October removing desks from police headquarters. The desks were later discovered in the office of Jones’ security company.

But that was just the beginning, as Jones and the elected officials were trying to get cannabis established in the city, other schemes were being hatched that would generate thousands for Jones’ Fast Response Security company.

One of the most egregious was in 2018 when the City Council authorized Chief Hurtado to set policy for cannabis security companies in Cal City.

The first thing Hurtado implemented was another huge handout to Jones; Hurtado required cannabis and cultivation operations opening in the city to contract with a firm that could provide security back-up response to the address within 15 minutes.

The only security company within 15 minutes of California City was Jones’ Fast Response Security.

_______________________________________

Letter obtained by HMG-CN showing a letter from former Cal City Chief of Police Eric Hurtado requiring a contract with an armed security company that could respond within 15 minutes. The only security company in the area that could meet that requirement was Rick Jones company.

_______________________________________

The 15-minute response requirement by Hurtado was in essence a no-bid contract given by the city to Jones, handing him tens of thousands in high-margin revenue.

2019 rolled around, Chief Hurtado resigned, and the city appointed a very capable interim chief in Tim O’Quinn.

O’Quinn was featured on NBC’s Dateline show for his efforts in solving eight unsolved homicides in Cal City, he also worked as a contracted detective for the city, so he knew the system and employees.

But less than 10 days later O’Quinn was gone, with no reason given for his release.

One source told HMG that O’Quinn was going to serve a search warrant on another of Rick Jones’ companies, and that Jones objected, but that could not be confirmed.

The next choice for Cal City Chief of Police was interesting, to say the least.

From Security Guard to Chief of Police

Secretary of State records show that Rick Jones started Fast Response Security in October 2016.

An About Us page on Fast Response’s website from May 2017 shows three employees; Michael Gubelli, Amanda Adolf, and Jon “Jonny” L. Walker.

_______________________________________

_______________________________________

Walker was a former Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant who retired in 2016 and later went to work for Jones as a Certified Instructor ostensibly training security guards to patrol Cal City.

Walker worked for Jones and with Cal City for over two years, earning a nice salary, according to sources.

He was apparently so impressive with his security work that after O’Quinn’s ten day stint as Chief, the Cal City Council hired Walker as their new chief of police in January 2020.

Cannabis Influenced Form 700’s?

Under the Political Reform Act, every elected official and public employee who makes or influences governmental decisions must file an assuming office or an annual Statement of Economic Interest, otherwise known as a “Form 700.”

The Form 700 ensures transparency and accountability by showing an official’s personal financial interests to ensure that the official is not making governmental decisions that would enhance their own bank account.

On the flip side, it also serves as a reminder to the public official of potential conflicts of interest so the official can abstain from making or participating in governmental decisions that would be clear conflicts of interest.

Evidently Councilmen Ron Smith, William Smith and Don Parris, along Chief of Police Jon Walker missed the Form 700 instruction course; all have filed fraudulent Form 700’s to hide income, conflicts of interest, and real estate transactions from public scrutiny.

Chief of Police Walker Hides Income and Conflicts

The website “history saver” called the Way Back Machine saves snapshots of websites at a certain date and time.

Searching for Fast Response on Way Back shows that Walker worked for Jones’ in 2017, and was shown on snapshots throughout 2018, and January thru June 2019.

According to documents obtained from the FPPC, Walker filed his Assuming Office Form 700 on 1/14/2020 as the chief of police and checked the “None” box indicating he had no reportable interests for any 700 Schedule including income.

The Form 700 rules dictate that Walker should have checked “Schedule C” and then on a succeeding page listed his 2019 income from Rick Jones’ Fast Response.

Since Jones’ paid him and was once his boss, that would have precluded Walker from making any major governmental decision involving Fast Response.

Filing a false Form 700 is punishable under penalty of perjury with a maximum fine of up to $5,000 for each occurrence.

__________________________________________

Cal City Chief of Police Jon Walker’s Form 700 showing that he checked the “NONE” box-no reportable interests box.

__________________________________________

Ron Smith Amends His Form 700

Councilman Ron Smith is the pastor at Victory Baptist Church in Cal City, and owns properties in and around Cal City; he was appointed to the City Council in July 2019.

According to his assuming office Form 700 filed in August 2017, Smith earned a salary not only from the church but as a supervisor at Palmdale Regional Airport; he also listed his properties.

But when it came time to file his annual Form 700 in March 2020, he marked the box indicating he had no reportable assets or income.

Three months passed until June 27, when, upon hearing that some residents were questioning his assets and income, Smith amended his Form 700 to reflect what was reported in 2019.

The Start of Cultivation

According to online documents, Michael Ellison is the sole manager of Kern River Group, LLC [Kern]. In March of 2019, the Antelope Valley Press reported that Ellison and Kern had applied for zoning changes to two properties with the intention to build several marijuana cultivation facilities.

It was a big project, on one property Ellison planned four buildings at nearly 21,000 square feet each; for a second property, Ellison planned to build another four cultivation buildings of 10,000 and 20,000 square feet.

Things went very well for Ellison, by September he had decided to move his entire company to Cal City and build a 24-unit apartment building to house his employees.

Rick Jones was also doing well, opening the first cannabis dispensary in Cal City in October 2019 with his partner Amanda Adolf.

Don Parris Amends His Form 700

Current Mayor pro tem Don Parris’ Form 700’s go back to 2016, when Parris checked the “none” box indicating he had no reportable income or assets.

When the 2017 filing period rolled around, Parris once again reported zero income but reported purchasing land valued between $2,000 and $10,000, Assessors’ Parcel Number 205-022-02-009; he reported the same property and value for 2018.

When the 2019 filing date was near, Parris, filing on March 20, 2020, checked the “none” box.

But Parris had disposed of the property but, as required by law, did not report who bought it and the income from the sale, FPPC violations.

But it goes deeper than that.

Sale documents of the Parris property indicate it was purchased by Michael Ellison on February 7, 2020 for $20,000; Parris had bought the land for $7,500 only three years ago, so he turned a $12,500 profit.

_______________________________________

Document showing Parris’ purchase at $7,500.

Document showing Ellison’s purchase at $20,000 in February 2020, not reported by Parris.

_______________________________________

Under FPPC guidelines, Parris would have to show who purchased the land on Schedule C if the purchaser is a reportable source of income, meaning there is a conflict of interest or the purchaser is doing business in the official’s jurisdiction.

But Parris failed to report that Ellison bought the property.

____________________________________________________

Parris Form 700 dated March 27 one month after he sold property to Ellison with the NONE box checked.

_____________________________________________

Once Parris heard HMG-CN was investigating, and after voting for and against cannabis licenses in Cal City between February and August, Parris amended his Form 700 just four weeks ago indicating he had disposed of the property but once again did not report who bought the property or declared the income, both FPPC violations.

_____________________________________________

Parris’ amended For 700 filed August 6, 2020 indicating he disposed of the property, he did not file who bought it or for how much.

____________________________________________________

Carry Back the Note

Councilman William Smith owned the local Ace Hardware store in Cal City; like any mom and pop store dealing with online retail giants, the store was just getting by.

On his assuming office Form 700 filed on March 20, 2020, Smith reported on one schedule that he had sold the store for $1 million in October of 2019 but, like Parris, he did not report who bought it, a FPPC violation.

But that was only part of the purchase price, a transaction that Smith once again did not report and one that could cost him tens of thousands in FPPC fines.

HMG-CN has obtained a letter of intent between Smith and Michael Ellison with Ellison offering $2.5 million more than Smith reported for the Ace Hardware, along with all business assets and the land the store sits on.

________________________________________________

Letter of intent between Ellison and Smith, click on image to see remaining two pages.

________________________________________________

That additional $2.5 million was not paid in cash, Smith agreed to carry back the $2.5 million at an eye-popping 8% interest with interest-only payments payable for a period of two years with a balloon payment at maturity.

In a carry back situation the seller, Smith, acts like the lender bank, holding title and accepting monthly payments, until the note is paid off.

Similar to the sale of the hardware store, Smith did not report the carry back note and payments on his assuming office Form 700.

Smith is getting paid over $16,600 monthly from Ellison on the note.

_________________________________________________

William Smith’s Form 700, filed March of this year, shows that he disposed of the Ace Hardware but does not indicate to who or the amount of income. Click on image to see remaining pages.

_________________________________________________

Ellison wrote in an email, “I purchased Ace and closed escrow on the business and property back in October 23, 2019. The reason Bill Smith was selling the store as he told me because he was retiring and moving out of Cal City. He never once said that he would be running for office. When I made the deal and purchased the store from him he was a resident just like me and not a council member.”

“The store was purchased for $3.5 million, I have no dealing with Bill Smith other than me sending him his monthly seller carry back note payment on the $2.5 million, which is $16,667. The store was grossing $250k a month, now it’s over $350k a month.”

Meanwhile, during the last few months, the City Council has been voting to approve, and deny, cannabis licenses in the city.

At a June 2020 Cal City Council meeting, Councilman Bill Smith voted to deny cannabis license applications, despite the applicants having met all their legal requirements, and without disclosing his massive payments from Ellison.

Meanwhile Rick Jones, with his partner Amanda Adolf, opened that dispensary in Oct. 2019.

Courtesy Antelope Valley Press – Amanda Adolf and Rick Jones at their dispensary.

It is one of only two dispensaries in Cal City. The other one is owned by David Kim, who, according to online documents, lives in Long Beach, with a corporate address of 2436 E 4th St #35, Long Beach, CA 90814.

That address is a postal shop, the #35 is a PO Box.

The “office” of Cal City’s other dispensary, Royal Apothecary at

2436 E 4th St #35,Long Beach, CA 90814.

