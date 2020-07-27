Central Basin Directors Oskoui and Apodaca Will Not Attend Third Consecutive Board Meeting

BY BRIAN HEWS

Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News has learned that appointed Central Basin Director John Oskoui and Director Bob Apodaca will not participate in a special board teleconference meeting scheduled for tomorrow, July 28, at 2:30 p.m.

The agenda for tomorrow’s meeting is nearly identical to the board meeting agenda for last Friday July 24; a meeting both Oskoui and Apodaca did not attend.

Another meeting was called for today July 27, Oskoui did not attend, Apodaca attended the meeting but left only 30 minutes after the meeting started.

Sources are telling HMG that immediately after the July 28 special meeting notice was posted, both Oskoui and Apodaca emailed Central Basin Board Secretary Cecelia Pulido indicating they would not attend.

