VANITY FAIR: SEARCHED AND SEIZED: F.B.I. RAIDS MICHAEL COHEN’S NEW YORK HOTEL

Law enforcement agents spent several hours at the Loews Regency hotel on Monday morning as they executed a search warrant against the president’s personal lawyer. Cohen’s attorney said they were referred by Robert Mueller.

The paparazzi lingering outside the Loews Regency on Park Avenue, hoping to get a photo of U.F.C. fighter Conor McGregor, appeared not to notice the stream of F.B.I. agents who entered the New York hotel early Monday morning, as they made their way up to the room where the president’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has been staying. A handful of them remained upstairs for several hours, according to a source familiar with the situation. “Today the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York executed a series of search warrants and seized the privileged communications between my client, Michael Cohen, and his clients,” Cohen’s attorney Stephen Ryan said in a statement. “I have been advised by federal prosecutors that the New York action is, in part, a referral by the Office of Special Counsel, Robert Mueller.”

