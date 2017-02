Seattle City Council Drops Wells Fargo, Who is an Investor in the Dakota Access Pipeline, Costs Bank $3 Billion

L.A. Times report

With supporters carrying signs saying “Make big business pay” and Native American activists performing an “honor song” in gratitude, the Seattle City Council on Tuesday voted to make this the first city in the nation to end its relationship with a bank in protest of the Dakota Access pipeline.

