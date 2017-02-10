Nisha by Nishat Evening Mixer Fashion Show in Artesia

Come and be part of the fun and exciting Fashion Show at Nisha by Nishat spearheaded by the Artesia Chamber of Commerce Directors and the Ms. Artesia Court in this once-in-a-lifetime collaboration!

On February 16, 2017, Thursday at 5:30 PM, a once-in-a-lifetime fashion show at Nisha by Nishat will happen. With the collaboration of the Artesia Chamber of Commerce ladies spearheaded by the lovely President Dr. PaoLing Guo and the Ms. Artesia Court. This rare event will take place at ACC Evening Mixer to be hosted by Nisha. In this event, Nisha will showcase their classy clothing lines.

Nisha by Nishat is located at 18725 Pioneer Blvd #2, Artesia, CA 90701 (South/ Pioneer).

Please RSVP by February 13, 2017 Monday. Contact Ina Dahilig, ACC Executive Director at 562-881-8743 or emailartesiacommerce@gmail.com.

FREE ADMISSION

See you all there!!!

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments