Bridge

Socialize

March 14, 2021 COVID: 28 New Deaths and 644 New Cases in LA County, Hospitalizations Continue to Fall

 

COVID-19 cell

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) today released the latest data on COVID-19. The case numbers and deaths reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting.

  • 644 new COVID-19 cases (1,210,265 cases to date)
  • 28 new deaths due to COVID-19 (22,474 deaths to date)
  • 951 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19
    • 30% are in the ICU
  • More than 5,955,000 individuals tested; 19% of all people tested positive

Daily New Cases, Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations of Confirmed Cases and Deaths

Last 7 Days

 

Su

3/14

Sa

3/13

F

3/12

Th

3/11

W

3/10

Tu

3/9

M

3/8

Daily new cases

644*

793

947

1,378

1,514

1,337

880*

Daily deaths

28*

42

101

101

119

70

13*

Daily hospitalizations

951

979

1,015

1,056

1,079

1,119

1,132

Daily positivity rate (7-day avg)

1.6%

1.7%

1.8%

1.9%

1.9%

1.9%

2.0%