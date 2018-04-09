DAILY NEWS: FBI agents reportedly raid office of President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen

FBI agents raided the Manhattan office of President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen on Monday, confiscating documents related to a suspected hush payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, according to a report. Federal prosecutors got a search warrant for Cohen’s office after receiving a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, Cohen’s lawyer Stephen Ryan told the New York Times. The search was however not directly related to Mueller’s probe into Russian election meddling, and likely related to information his team had uncovered and flagged for prosecutors in New York.

