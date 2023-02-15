Hawaiian Gardens Eagles Win 2023 California State Soccer Association South State Cup

Hawaiian Gardens Eagles participated in the 2023 California State Soccer Association-South along with 40 other teams. They won the final game in double overtime.

Hawaiian Gardens, CA~ Earlier this month, the Boys 2014 Hawaiian Gardens Eagles participated in the 2023 California State Soccer Association-South (Cal South) State Cup Championship in Lancaster, ultimately winning the final game in double overtime. The tournament included participation from over 40 teams from Southern California.

The California State Soccer Association is the official youth and adult state soccer association of theUnited States Soccer Federation, US Youth Soccer, and theUnited States Adult Soccer Association. The organization, with teams from San Luis Obispo to San Diego, provides rewarding recreational and competitive opportunities for players of all ages, genders and skill levels.

“We are very proud of our local soccer stars,” said Mayor Maria Teresa Del Rio, “This was a new team that included players with limited or no playing experience. This is another great example of why youth sports and activities are such a high priority for our city.”

The Hawaiian Gardens 2014 team has been together for a little over a year. The final game, held in Lancaster, was an intense back-and-forth contest between Hawaiian Gardens and a Santa Barbara team. After a strong performance by both teams, the game went into double overtime, where Eagles team member Roman Marquez scored the winning goal. The City of Hawaiian Gardens has been a longtime supporter and promoter of safe and fun recreational opportunities for local youth and the broader community.

