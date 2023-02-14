Norwalk Receives $90,000 From Supervisor Janice Hahn to Update Homeless Plan

L.A. County Board of Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office presents a check to update the City of Norwalk’s Homeless Plan at the February 7, 2023 City Council meeting. From left, Councilmember Tony Ayala, Councilmember Jennifer Perez, Supervisor Hahn’s Field Deputy Ivan Sulic, Vice Mayor Margarita Rios and Councilmember Rick Ramirez. Not pictured, but present on Zoom: Mayor Ana Valencia.

February 14, 2023

Norwalk, Calif., February 14, 2023 – Norwalk continues its commitment to break the cycle of homelessness with the recent funding of $90,000 from Los Angeles County Board of Supervisor Janice Hahn.

The check was presented by Supervisor Hahn’s office during Norwalk’s city council meeting on February 7, 2023. The $90,000 will fund an update to the city’s Homeless Plan.

“Norwalk councilmembers and I continue to take a proactive approach to our homeless population,” said Mayor Ana Valencia. “Thanks to Supervisor Hahn’s support, this check is a significant start to update the city’s homeless plan and show that we remain committed to the health and safety of our community.”

The City of Norwalk has taken an active approach to homelessness in recent years.

As part of the Public Safety Department, the Homeless Operation Prevention and Engagement (H.O.P.E.) team, formed in 2018, continues to connect homeless individuals to resources.

In Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the city enhanced services for the H.O.P.E. team and social service department by increasing the operating budget by nearly $500,000. An additional $4.8 million was allocated to enhance homeless services and resources through the L.A. County Sheriffs’ Narcotics Enforcement Team (NET).

In June 2022, the City Council voted to have ample homeless support service seven days a week by enhancing City services under the Social Services Department.

In February 2023, Norwalk began construction of the “Veteran Villas at San Antonio Drive.,” a 60-unit affordable, quality residential development. This is the first veteran housing project in the Gateway Cities region to curb veteran homelessness.

Like this: Like Loading...