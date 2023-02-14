Cerritos Welcomes New Commercial Enforcement Deputy

Deputy Alvin Tomkins will work commercial truck routes in the city.

February 14 2023

Cerritos welcomed Alvin Tompkins as the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station’s new commercial enforcement deputy this week. This new position was created in response to complaints received from residents regarding commercial vehicles routinely traveling off designated truck routes throughout the city.

Deputy Tompkins is a Cerritos native and graduated from Cerritos High School. He began his career with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2008, where he worked for eight years at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

In 2016, he transferred to the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station where he patrolled the city and investigated traffic collisions. He received training for Advanced Traffic Collision investigation, Standardized Field Sobriety testing, Advanced Roadside Impaired Driver Enforcement and Drug Recognition Expert. He recently completed a course for Commercial Enforcement at the California Highway Patrol training facility in Sacramento.

In addition to a new commercial enforcement deputy, the Cerritos Sheriff’s Station has designated a 2022 Ford SUV patrol vehicle to serve as the designated commercial enforcement vehicle. The vehicle has “Commercial Enforcement” displayed on both rear-side doors, and will be equipped with portable scales, inspection tools and other equipment to facilitate the inspection of commercial trucks on public streets.

Like this: Like Loading...