Senator Bob Archuleta Holds Second Term Swearing-In Ceremony

Congressman Adam Schiff (D-30) emceed the event

Top left Assemblywoman Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier); John Allen, WRD Board President John Allen; Senator Bob Archuleta; LA County Assessor Jeff Prang. Bottom row (l-r) Rose Archuleta, Congresswoman Grace Napalitano (D-32) and LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Rep. Napolitano swears-in Sen. Archuleta.

From (l-r) Assemblywoman Blanca Pacheco (D-64), Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Captain Jody Hutak, Sen. Archuleta and Pico Rivera Mayor Erik Lutz.

From (l-r) Pico Rivera Councilmember Monica Sanchez, Congresswoman Grace Napolitano, Senator Bob Archuleta, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn and Pico Rivera Councilmember Gustavo Camacho.

The San Gabriel Honor Guard with Senator Archuleta and Congressman Adam Schiff.

February 13, 2023

PICO RIVERA, CA –Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera), in front of over 200 family, friends, and local and federal elected officials, was sworn in this past Saturday, February 11, 2023, marking his second term in the California State Legislature representing the 30th Senate District.

U.S. Senate candidate and current Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Pasadena) emceed the event held at the Albert Robles Water Replenishment Plant, in Pico Rivera, and Congresswoman Grace Napolitano (D-El Monte) gave the oath of office before an audience of more than 200 invited guests.

“Serving our region has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” said Senator Archuleta. “Looking around this room, I am reminded of all the support I received when I first made the decision to run for State Senate. So many of you spent countless hours making calls, knocking on doors, talking to friends and neighbors about my campaign and why I am the best person to represent our communities. Without your support this would not be possible.”

During the ceremony, Congressman Schiff, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn, Pico Rivera Mayor Erik Lutz and Pico Rivera Councilmember Gustavo Camacho and Pico Rivera Sheriff’s Station Captain Jodi Hutak spoke about many of the senator’s accomplishments during his first four years, their working relationship, and about the future of the District.

Senator Archuleta, a former Presidential Appointee and Pico Rivera Mayor, has dedicated his life to serving his community and his country proudly. He was first elected in November 2018 to the California State Senate to represent portions of Los Angeles County and Orange County. Senator Archuleta is the Chair of the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs and is the first Latino Army Veteran named to the position.

Senator Bob Archuleta currently represents the 30th Senate District, which includes portions of Los Angeles County and Orange County. He is the Chair of the Senate Committee on Military and Veterans Affairs, and a member of the Business, Professions and Economic Development Committee, Government Organization Committee, Transportation Committee, as well as the Joint Legislative Committee on Emergency Management. Website of Senator Bob Archuleta: https://sd30.senate.ca.gov/.

Get more local news delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up for free HMG-CN local news and alerts.

Like this: Like Loading...