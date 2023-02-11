Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Saturday.

The woman was identified as Natalie Simpson, 31, by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

She was last seen on the 16000 block of Clarkdale Avenue in Norwalk, authorities said.

Natalie Simpson

Simpson is described as a Hispanic woman standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds.

She has brown eyes and blonde hair. She has a scar on her left eyebrow and a tattoo on her right arm. She was last seen wearing a brown coat and black ripped leggings (the same pair seen in the photo provided by LASD).

Natalie Simpson in a 2022 photo from the L.A. County Sheriff's Office.

Simpson is diagnosed with depression and there is concern for her well-being.

Anyone who may know of Simpson’s whereabouts is asked to call the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

