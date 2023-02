Prevent a blood shortage – donate in February

Feb. 1, 20233



Warm up with chance at trip to Florida + $10 Amazon.com Gift Card for coming to give blood or platelets



Los Angeles, Feb. 1, 2023 — Spring is close, but February often brings unpredictable winter weather that can cause blood drive cancellations and make it difficult for donors to make it to their appointments safely. As the American Red Cross continues to monitor seasonal challenges that could impact the blood supply, donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a shortage in the weeks to come. Donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood donors, the most needed blood group by hospitals – and platelet donors are needed daily to meet demand.



In thanks for helping keep hospital shelves stocked, all who come to give in February will get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. Those who come to donate this month will also automatically be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/heart.



Protect the blood supply from dropping – book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.



Upcoming blood donation opportunities Feb. 1-14



Agoura Hills

2/28/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Hampton Inn, 30255 Agoura Rd.

3/2/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 29505 Agoura Rd.



Alhambra

2/1/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Alhambra Police Department, 211 S First St.

2/3/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Alhambra Masonic Lodge, 9 W Woodward

2/8/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles County Development Authority, 700 W Main St.

2/21/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Costco, 2207 W Commonwealth Ave.

2/27/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Alhambra Masonic Lodge, 9 W Woodward

2/28/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Platt College, 1000 S. Fremont Ave.



Altadena

2/22/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 2889 North Lincoln Ave.



Arcadia

1/30/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Arcadia Chapter, 376 W Huntington Dr.

2/6/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., USC Arcadia Hospital, 300 West Huntington Dr.

2/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Arcadia Chapter, 376 W Huntington Dr.

2/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Arcadia Chapter, 376 W Huntington Dr.

3/1/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., US Forest Service, 701 N. Santa Anita Ave.

3/2/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 150 West Duarte Rd.



Azusa

2/9/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sierra High School, 1040 E Gladstone St.



Baldwin Park

2/9/2023: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center, 1011 Baldwin Park Blvd..

2/19/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. John the Baptist, 3883 Baldwin Park Blvd..



Burbank

1/27/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/28/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/30/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

1/31/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/1/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/2/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

2/3/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/4/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

2/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/6/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/7/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/8/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/9/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., AMC City Walk, 125 E. Palm Ave

2/10/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/13/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

2/14/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/15/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/16/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

2/17/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/20/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., AMC City Walk, 125 E. Palm Ave

2/20/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/21/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/22/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/24/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/27/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

2/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

2/28/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

3/1/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.

3/2/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Burbank Elk’s Lodge #1497, 2232 N Hollywood Way

3/3/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Burbank Blood Donation Center, 317 N Pass Ave.



Canoga Park

2/1/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Topanga, 21501 Schoenborn St.



Canyon Cntry

2/28/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., College of the Canyons, 17200 Sierra Hwy



Canyon Country

2/7/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Elks Lodge #2379, 17766 Sierra Hwy.



City Industry

2/16/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Danone North America, 18275 Arenth Ave.



City of Industry

2/1/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Los Angeles County Department of Social Services, 12860 Crossroads Pkwy S

2/11/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Frank & Son Collectible Show, 17835 Gale Ave.



Claremont

1/29/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., North Hills Church of Seventh-day Adventists, 1717 N Mountain Ave.

2/2/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Keck Graduate Institute, 111 Bucknell Ave.

2/6/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Claremont St. Luke’s Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd..

2/7/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Pitzer College Gold St.udent Center, 1052 Pitzer Service Rd.

2/9/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Claremont, 555 West Foothill Blvd..

2/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Claremont St. Luke’s Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd..

2/21/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Claremont Club, 1777 Monte Vista

2/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Claremont St. Luke’s Church, 2050 N Indian Hill Blvd..

3/2/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Claremont, 555 West Foothill Blvd..

3/2/2023: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m., Pomona College, 170 E 6th St.

3/2/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Pomona College, 170 E 6th St.



Covina

1/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Covina United Methodist Church, 437 W San Bernardino Rd.

2/4/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Covina District Field, 200 W Puente Ave.



Culver City

1/27/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/28/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/30/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

1/31/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/1/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/3/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/6/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/7/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/8/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/10/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/13/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/14/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/15/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/17/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/20/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/21/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/22/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., BPOE Lodge #1917, 11160 Washington Pl.

2/24/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/26/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Temple Akiba, 5249 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/27/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

2/28/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/1/2023: 11:45 a.m. – 6:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.

3/3/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Culver City Blood Donation Center, 5359 Sepulveda Blvd.



Diamond Bar

2/20/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Calvary Chapel, 22324 Golden Springs Dr.

2/21/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., South Coast Air Quality, 21865 Copley Dr.



El Monte

1/30/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services, 3350 Aerojet Ave.



Encino

2/5/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Cyril of Jerusalem Parish, 15520 Ventura Blvd.



Glendale

1/31/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Maple Park Community Center, 820 E Maple St.

2/7/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Maple Park Community Center, 820 E Maple St.

2/11/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Maple Park Community Center, 820 E Maple St.

2/19/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Incarnation Catholic School, 1001 N. Brand

2/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Maple Park Community Center, 820 E Maple St.

2/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Glendale Masonic Lodge, 244 N Maryland Ave

2/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Maple Park Community Center, 820 E Maple St.



Glendora

1/30/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Glendora Public Library, 140 South Glendora Ave.

2/2/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., International Union Of Elevator Constructors Local 18, 2011 E Financial Wa

2/28/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Dorothy Parish, 241 S. Valley Center Ave.

3/3/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Cornerstone Bible Church, 400 N Glendora Ave



Granada Hills

2/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Odyssey Restaurant, 15600 Odyssey Dr.

2/11/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department FS #87, 10124 Balboa Blvd.

2/26/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Euphrasia Catholic Church, 11766 Shoshone Ave

3/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Odyssey Restaurant, 15600 Odyssey Dr.



Irwindale

2/27/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., City of Irwindale, 5050 North Irwindale Ave.



La Canada

1/30/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Crescenta-Canada Family YMCA, 1930 Foothills Blvd.



La Verne

2/8/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., University of La Verne, 2000 2nd St.

2/8/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., University of La Verne, 2000 2nd St.

2/19/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Rock of the Foothills Lutheran Church, 4630 N Wheeler Ave.

2/23/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2645 Amherst St.



Lancaster

2/27/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Antelope Valley College St.udent Lounge, 3041 W Ave. K

3/2/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Antelope Valley Medical Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. W



Los Angeles

2/1/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., LAPD Southwest Division, 1546 Martin Luther King Blvd..

2/1/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Boyle Heights City Hall, 2130 E 1st St.

2/3/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.

2/6/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division, 1130 S Vermont Ave.

2/7/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Union St.ation, 800 North Alameda St.

2/8/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Charles Drew University, 1731 E 120th St.

2/9/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Blackwelder Building, 3129-B S. La Cienega Blvd.

2/9/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., California St.ate University Los Angeles Lot 4, 5151 State University Dr

2/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, 1515 N Vermont Ave

2/13/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, 1515 N Vermont Ave

2/14/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Crenshaw Christian Center, 7901 S. Vermont Ave

2/15/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department Station 59, 11505 Olympic Blvd.

2/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Los Angeles City Fire Station 94, 4470 Coliseum Ave

2/16/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., Adventist Health White Memorial, 1720 Cesar Chavez Ave

2/17/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Kaiser, 6041 Cadillac Ave

2/19/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Bnai David Judea, 8906 W Pico Blvd.

2/20/2023: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Olympic Division, 1130 S Vermont Ave.

2/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Ave

2/21/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tutor Campus Center, 3607 Trousdale Pkwy.

2/22/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tutor Campus Center, 3607 Trousdale Pkwy.

2/23/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., California St.ate University Los Angeles Lot 4, 5151 State University Dr

2/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Keck Medical Center of USC, 1450 San Pablo St.

2/27/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Hollywood Pantages Theatre, 6233 Hollywood Blvd.

3/1/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Laces High School, 5931 W 18th St.

3/3/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Weingart YMCA Wellness and Aquatic Center, 9900 S Vermont Ave.

3/3/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.



Monrovia

2/2/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Monrovia Police Department, 119 W. Palm Ave.

2/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Xylem Salon, 198 S Myrtle Ave



Monterey Park

2/13/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., East Los Angeles College, 1301 Avenida Cesar Chavez



North Hollywood

2/12/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St. Patrick Catholic Church, 10625 Erwin St.

2/18/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Los Angeles Fire Department, 7063 Laurel Canyon Blvd.

2/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department, 11640 Burbank Blvd.



Northridge

2/6/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills, 10400 Zelzah Ave.

2/7/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department, 10250 Etiwanda Ave

2/20/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Granada Hills, 10400 Zelzah Ave.



Pacoima

2/6/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., LAPD Foothill Area Pacoima, 12760 Osborne St.



Palmdale

2/3/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P

2/7/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P

2/10/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P

2/14/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P

2/17/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P

2/21/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P

2/24/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P

2/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P

2/26/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1600 E. Ave. R-4

2/28/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P

3/3/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Antelope Valley Chapter, 2715 E Ave. P



Pasadena

2/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/2/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/3/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/6/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/7/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/8/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Integrity College of Health, 1460 N Lake Ave, Suite 101

2/8/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/9/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/10/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Maranatha High School, 169 S Saint John Ave.

2/10/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/13/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/14/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/15/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/16/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/16/2023: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kaiser Permanente Pasadena Medical Offices, 3280 E Foothill Blvd.

2/17/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/20/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/21/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/22/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/23/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/24/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/27/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

2/28/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

3/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

3/2/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

3/3/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pasadena Blood Donation Center, 2471 E. Walnut St., Suite 103

3/3/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Marshall Fundamental High School, 990 N. Allen St..



Pomona

2/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/2/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/3/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/6/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/7/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/8/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/9/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/10/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/13/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/14/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/15/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/16/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/17/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/20/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/21/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Cal Poly Pomona Library, 3801 W. Temple Ave.

2/21/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/22/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/23/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/24/2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, 1798 N. Garey Ave.

2/24/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/27/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

2/28/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

3/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

3/2/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.

3/3/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Pomona Blood Donation Center, 100 Red Cross Cir.



Quartz Hill

2/2/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior United Methodist Church, 5027 W Ave. M

2/28/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ Our Savior United Methodist Church, 5027 W Ave. M



Rosemead

2/9/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., University of the West Education Building, 1409 Walnut Grove

2/14/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, 1827 Walnut Grove



San Dimas

2/16/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Life Pacific University, 1100 W Covina Blvd.



Santa Clarita

2/1/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

2/3/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

2/5/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

2/6/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 22833 Copper Hill Dr.

2/8/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

2/11/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

2/14/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

2/15/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

2/20/2023: 11 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Best Buy, 26531 Bouquet Canyon Rd.

2/22/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

2/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Crosspoint, 23415 Cinema Dr.

2/25/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenue of the Oaks

3/1/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Santa Clarita Old West Masonic Lodge, 19310 Avenu. of the Oaks



Santa Fe Springs

2/26/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St. Pius X, 10827 Pioneer Blvd.



Santa Monica

2/4/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

2/6/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

2/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

2/15/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

2/18/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

2/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.

2/24/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sunset Masonic Lodge 369, 1720 Ocean Park Blvd.

2/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., American Red Cross Santa Monica Chapter, 1450 11th St.



Sherman Oaks

2/9/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Westfield, 14006 Riverside Dr



Sierra Madre

2/5/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St. Ritas Catholic Church, 318 N Baldwin Ave



South Pasadena

2/3/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., South Pasadena Public Library, 1115 El Centro St.

2/23/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Holy Family Church, 1527 Fremont Ave

3/3/2023: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., South Pasadena Public Library, 1115 El Centro St.



Sun Valley

3/2/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., North Valley Military Institute, 12105 Allegheny St.



Temple City

2/16/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temple Sheriff’s Station, 8838 Las Tunas Dr.



Topanga

2/24/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Topanga Community Center, 1440 N Topanga Canyon Blvd.



Tujunga

2/5/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Our Lady of Lourdes, 7344 Apperson St..



Valencia

2/17/2023: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, 23803 McBean Pky.

2/23/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., College of the Canyons, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd



Valley Glen

2/16/2023: 8:45 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Los Angeles Valley College, 5800 Fulton Ave



Van Nuys

2/5/2023: 7 a.m. – 1 p.m., ONEgeneration, 17400 Victory Blvd..



Walnut

2/14/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City of Walnut Senior Center, 21215 La Puente Rd.

2/22/2023: 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mt San Antonio College, 1100 N. Grand Ave

2/28/2023: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 20801 Marcon Dr



West Covina

2/5/2023: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., West Covina Hills Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3536 E. Temple Way

2/7/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Cortez Senior Center, 2501 E Cortez St.

2/13/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Ave.

2/25/2023: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., West Covina Masonic Center, 1201 S Orange Ave.



Whittier

2/1/2023: 2:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Whittier Community Center, 7630 Washington Ave

2/6/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave.

2/8/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Whittier Area Community Church, 8100 Colima Rd.

2/12/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 12401 Washington Blvd.

2/12/2023: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Gregory the Great Catholic Chuch, 13935 Telegraph Rd.

2/17/2023: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Whittier Hospital Activity Center, 9210 Colima Rd. Suite #110

2/20/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave.

2/23/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 15265 Mulberry Drive

2/27/2023: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Montebello Whittier Masonic Lodge, 7604 Greenleaf Ave.



Woodland Hills

2/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/2/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/3/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/4/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/5/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/6/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/7/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/8/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/9/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/10/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/13/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/14/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/15/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/15/2023: 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Pierce College Campus Center Square, 6201 Winnetka

2/15/2023: 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., California Highway Patrol, 5825 Desoto Ave.

2/16/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/17/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/19/2023: 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., St. Bernardine of Siena, 24410 Calvert St..

2/20/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/21/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/22/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/23/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/24/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/27/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

2/28/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

3/1/2023: 12:15 p.m. – 7:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

3/2/2023: 10:45 a.m. – 5:45 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.

3/3/2023: 8:15 a.m. – 3:15 p.m., Woodland Hills Blood Donation Center, 21333 Oxnard St.



How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.



Amplify your impact − volunteer!

Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the Red Cross is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience.

Volunteers can also serve as transportation specialists, playing a vital role in ensuring lifesaving blood products are delivered to nearby hospitals. For more information and to apply for either position visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.