Little Lake City School District Celebrates the Groundbreaking of Another Measure LL Project at Lakeland Elementary School

Superintendent Dr. Crean, Board President Manuel Cantu, Board Vice President Gina Ramirez, Board Members Hilda Zamora, and Jasmine Sanchez at Lakeland Elementary School for the groundbreaking of two playground sites. Also in attendance were Assistant Superintendent Liz Seymour, former Board Member Gabriel Jimenez, Director of Maintenance and Operations Brent Griffen, and Project Manager Jaime Velasquez.

_____________

January 31, 2023

NORWALK, CA – This week the Little Lake City School District broke ground at the construction sites of two playgrounds at Lakeland Elementary School.

“The Board of Education is continuously looking for ways to improve the lives of our students, teachers, and staff,” said Board President Manuel Cantu. “Thanks to the support of our community, we are making monumental improvements that positively affect our students and future generations to come. We are very excited and looking forward over the next few years to see the transformation of improvements for all of our schools.”

Little Lake City School District has been undergoing various campus updates and upgrades, with more to come throughout the year, thanks to the passage of Measure LL. This critical Measure was passed last June and the district is already making progress. Campus updates and upgrades include concrete and asphalt replacement, painting murals, shade shelters, new playground equipment, window replacements, security fencing, new roofs, and a room remodel.

“We’re excited to see the incredible improvements being made throughout the District,” said Superintendent Dr. William Crean. “Crews are making quick progress as current Lakeland students are also benefiting from a new shade structure that is being enjoyed as the weather begins to warm.”

Superintendent Dr. Crean, Board President Manuel Cantu, Board Vice President Gina Ramirez, Board Members Hilda Zamora, and Jasmine Sanchez visited Lakeland Elementary School for the groundbreaking of two playground sites. Also in attendance were Assistant Superintendent Liz Seymour, former Board Member Gabriel Jimenez, Director of Maintenance and Operations Brent Griffen, and Project Manager Jaime Velasquez.

Like this: Like Loading...