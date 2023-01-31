How to Plan a Baby Shower on a Budget

Putting together a baby shower for your friend or family member can help everyone celebrate the new parents, and it helps them prepare for their baby. However, it can be easy to overspend as you get caught up in the excitement of the moment. From food to favors to decorations, seemingly small expenses can start to add up. However, the money you would spend on a huge party would be better put toward items the new parents might need for their baby. Still, even if you have a limited budget, you can still plan a fun shower. It just takes some additional planning and creativity.

Start Saving for Shower Expenses Now

Take some time to plan out the cost of the event, including food, your gift, and anything else you will need to purchase. Then divide that by the number of months until the event. This is the amount you will need to save each month. Look for ways of cutting down other monthly expenses. Marketplaces like the Navient Marketplace allows you to shop around and compare rates for personal loans, student loan refinances, and home and car insurance. Finding better deals on financial products allow you to save more for the shower.

Have It at Home

It’s easy to get caught up in the planning of fancy venues, but this can cost several hundred dollars. Venues may limit the food and drinks you can serve or the number of guests. Instead, get your finances organized and consider having the shower at your home or someone else’s home. This saves money and time because you won’t have to worry about bringing all the food and decorations to a venue. You also won’t have to worry about getting them set up so far ahead of time. Even if you do not have the space in your own home, you might be able to host it at the home of a friend of the mom. Having a baby shower at home means you also don’t have to rent other items, like chairs or tables.

Plan the Right Size

Having fewer guests can sometimes be better, especially for a shower. If the mom does not have a large invite list, it makes it easier to plan a smaller event right away. Depending on how her pregnancy has progressed, she might not even feel like having a large shower with guests to greet. The idea of a large crowd might seem overwhelming to her, so consider putting together a smaller party with only her closest friends and family members.

Let Other People Help

While you might feel honored to be the one to throw the shower, that does not mean you should try to do everything yourself. It might feel overwhelming to organize this event by yourself, so it is important to know you do not have to be alone. If family or friends offer to help, don’t be afraid to accept this offer. Every decoration hung or dish cooked by a friend is one less you must do yourself.

Like this: Like Loading...