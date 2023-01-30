West Coast Warriors Cross Country Running Team Recognized by the City of La Mirada

Top row (l-r): West Coast Warriors Head Coach Anthony Ossa, La Mirada Mayor Anthony A. Otero, and Division Coach Ralph Perez. Bottom row (l-r): Aiden Bello, Andrew Renteria, Jamie Gutierrez Jr., Evan Cabanes, Jude Purunjian, Michael Zuniga, James Charlton, and William Moran.

___________

January 30, 2023

The La Mirada City Council recognized the West Coast Warriors Cross Country Running Team for its achievements at the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Champions at the January 24 City Council meeting.

West Coast Warriors is a running team for youth ages 6 to 14 who train and compete in track and cross-country events. The team includes athletes from La Mirada and surrounding cities. The West Coast Warriors 9-10 age division boys completed its 2022 season undefeated in all competitions. The team placed first in the USA Track and Field (USATF) Southern California Association Cross Country Championships in Santa Clarita and the USATF Region 15 Junior Olympic Championships in Las Vegas.

In December, the boys participated at the 2022 USATF National Junior Olympic Cross Country Championships in College Station, Texas. The event was a 3k race that consisted of the fastest athletes and 23 of the best teams in the nation. West Cost Warriors placed first and were crowned USATF National Champions.

The West Coast Warriors 9-10 age division boys is led by Head Coach Anthony Ossa and Division Coach Ralph Perez. The team includes Aiden Bello, Evan Cabanes, James Charlton, Jamie Gutierrez Jr., William Moran, Jude Purunjian, Andrew Renteria, and Michael Zuniga.

The Achievement Recognition program recognizes individuals who live, work, or attended school in La Mirada, and have achieved state, regional or national acclaim for outstanding accomplishments.

For additional information regarding the Achievement Recognition program, contact the La Mirada Community Services Department at (562) 943-7277.

Like this: Like Loading...