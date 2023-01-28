Threat at Walmart Store in Rosemead Prompts Evacuation

January 28, 2023

A threat from a man who called a Walmart store in Rosemead prompted police to evacuate the store Saturday.

According to authorities, they received a call around 11:37 a.m. that threats were made by a man who called the store.

The unidentified man got a hold of the manager and said he was going to shoot inside the store, according the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.

The threat prompted a response by police and for the evacuation of the store.

No evidence of a shooting or reports of anyone with a firearm inside the store were reported. No injuries were also reported.

After a few hours police re-opened the store and nearby roads.

