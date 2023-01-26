California seeks disbarment of Eastman for Trump memo

January 26, 2023

The California bar association is seeking the disbarment of attorney John Eastman, who crafted memos for the Trump campaign encouraging former Vice President Mike Pence to buck his ceremonial duty to certify the 2020 election results.

Eastman crafted two memos for the Trump campaign outlining strategies for reversing then-President Trump’s loss to President Biden, including another encouraging several states to certify Trump’s loss as a victory.

The filing notice for disciplinary charges points to false statements regarding voter fraud and his comments at the rally near the White House on Jan. 6 as the basis for the disbarment.

“The 11 charges arise from allegations that Eastman engaged in a course of conduct to plan, promote, and assist then-President Trump in executing a strategy, unsupported by facts or law, to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by obstructing the count of electoral votes of certain states,” the State Bar of California wrote in a press release announcing the move.

Eastman has been under investigation by the bar association since March of last year, and the charges against him will now be heard in disciplinary proceedings, at which point California’s State Bar Court will determine whether to revoke his law license.

Like this: Like Loading...