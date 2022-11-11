Quirk-Silva Pulls Ahead of Soo Yoo in Assembly Race

November 11, 2022 • 8:31 am

Republican challenger Soo Yoo was leading incumbent Democrat Sharon Quirk-Silva by two votes on Wednesday for the 67th Assembly District after 68,000 votes were counted

But after another 3,000 or so ballots were counted, Quirk-Silva pulled ahead Thursday evening.

She was leading by 545 votes in Thursday’s update.

The district includes West Anaheim, Fullerton, Buena Park, Cypress, La Palma and the LA County cities of Hawaiian Gardens, Cerritos and Artesia.

Hundreds of thousands of ballots remain to be counted across Orange County.

Like this: Like Loading...