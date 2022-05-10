Gun Buyback Takes 365 Guns Off Streets

SUPERVISOR HAHN at the gun buyback program behind the guns that were turned in for gift cards. The guns collected ranged from hand guns and pistols to semi-automatic and automatic assault rifles. Photo by Chris Valle

Last week, a gun buyback sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office in partnership with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Community Advisory Council took 365 guns off of the streets.

“This was a success,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn. “There are 365 fewer guns that can be used in a violent crime or a tragic accident in our communities. I am grateful to everyone who came out today and turned in a weapon. It was the right thing to do and your families and your community are safer because of it.”

The event was held from 9 am to 5 pm today at the parking lot of the Metro Park and Ride in Lynwood.

Anyone willing to turn in a gun could do so completely anonymously, no questions asked, and receive gift cards for Food4Less, Amazon, Superior Market, and North Gate Gonzalez Market in exchange.

The gift cards were purchased by Supervisor Janice Hahn’s office.

Gift card amounts differed depending on the weapon returned:

$50 – Non-working firearm or part

$150 – Working rifle/pistol/shotgun

$200 – Working ghost gun

$300 – Working Assault rifle

The guns collected ranged from hand guns and pistols to semi-automatic and automatic assault rifles.