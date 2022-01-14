3 young children reported missing in South Los Angeles, prompting widespread search, LAPD says

UPDATE: They were found!

January 14, 2021

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Three young children have been reported missing in South Los Angeles, prompting a massive search by the Los Angeles Police Department, authorities said Friday.

According to an LAPD spokesperson, the children’s mother left them in a car near Adams Boulevard and Compton Avenue about 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police released a photo of the kids, two boys and a girl. Investigators are expected to release more information about the case later Friday morning.

Like this: Like Loading...