Bellflower’s Bethany Christian Reformed Church’s First Annual ‘Trunk or Treat’

October 3, 2021

Bethany Christian Reformed Church will be hosting their first annual “Trunk or Treat” on Sunday, October 31 at 6:30 p.m. at 17054 Bixby Ave, Bellflower 90706. Don’t miss this fun, safe, and convenient way to trick or treat amidst trunks full of fun decorations. We would love to have you join us!

