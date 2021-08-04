Find Rental Assistance in Any State for Landlords and Tenants

Cerritos News RATES   _______________________________________ ST. NORBERT OC ____________________________________

The BS that’s being tossed around by the right and Republican Governors concerning rental assistance is once again misinformation.

When the Cares Act passed $43 billion was that aside for rental assistance, of that a total of $3 billion has been used by the states!

The money has been appropriated already, it’s the states that have not got their act together, many Republican Governors wanted to keep the money.

The allocated money protects both landlords and tenants.

Landlords and tenants, click here to access the relief money.

 

 

