Packard classic car show coming to Newport Beach July 3

This 1941 Packard 160 Convertible, shown on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, is owned by Louis J. Horvitz, Emmy-winning director for television shows such as the Academy Awards, the Grammy Awards and many others.

(Courtesy of Louis J. Horvitz)

July 2, 2021

The Packards International Motor Car Club will be hosting a free All-Packard Car Show and Parts Exchange on Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon, at the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach hotel.

Packards International vice president Robert Escalante, a Newport Beach resident, said up to 55 Packards will be on display.

A 1934 Packard Standard 8 Convertible Sedan is owned by Mike Spera. He drives it to work, where he and best friend Mike Berria take care of the steam locomotives and steam powered stern-wheel riverboat at the Disneyland Resort. (Courtesy of Mike Spera)

The club will have a luncheon at the Hyatt Regency on Saturday, which will feature special guest speaker and classic car enthusiast Aaron Weiss, the co-founder of the San Marino Motor Classic. An awards ceremony will be held that night, and the weekend concludes with a Sunday morning cruise to Las Brisas restaurant in Laguna Beach.

As for the car show, which is open to the public, Escalante said to expect Packards from the 1920s to the 1950s, of all different types and colors.

He added that he is very excited for the weekend’s events.

For more information on the Packards International Motor Car Club, visit the club website or call (714) 541-8431.

