Vaccination clinic in Hawaiian Gardens open to area residents

People age 18 and over living or working in Hawaiian Gardens, Lakewood, Artesia and Cerritos will get priority.

Lakewood residents are invited to make an appointment for the single shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic to be held in Hawaiian Gardens on April 12-16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required. The vaccination is free. Insurance is not required, but bring your card if you do have insurance coverage. Photo identification is also required.

LOCATION

C. Robert Lee Activity Center

21815 Pioneer Boulevard

Hawaiian Gardens

ELIGIBILITY

SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT NOW

Schedule your appointment online OR

Call 562-855-2000 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

View the flyer in English and Spanish

This event is co-sponsored by Assembly Member Anthony Rendon.

