Vaccination clinic in Hawaiian Gardens open to area residents

Lakewood residents are invited to make an appointment for the single shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic to be held in Hawaiian Gardens on April 12-16 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments are required. The vaccination is free. Insurance is not required, but bring your card if you do have insurance coverage. Photo identification is also required.
LOCATION
C. Robert Lee Activity Center
Hawaiian Gardens
ELIGIBILITY
SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT NOW
View the flyer in English and Spanish
This event is co-sponsored by Assembly Member Anthony Rendon.
