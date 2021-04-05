Long Beach Convention Center may house migrant children

The item comes before the Long Beach City Council for review on Tuesday.

Mayor Robert Garcia says he supports the request.

“Long Beach has a proud and long history of welcoming and helping immigrants and refugees. From our Cambodian community to the work done by our churches and faith organizations, we have led with compassion and kindness,” Garcia said.

“As an immigrant, I know how important it is to support all people, especially children – and I am proud to support our country in this important work.”

If approved, the Long Beach Convention Center would temporarily house up to 1,000 children for a period of 90 t0 120 days.

The site would provide housing, food, recreation and other services to the children.

While Long Beach is providing the facility, the federal government would be responsible for providing and funding the services.