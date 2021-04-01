Vaccine Clinic in Hawaiian Gardens for 50+ Thurs. 4/1 to Sun. 4/4

BY BRIAN HEWS• April 1, 2021

A vaccination clinic will be open at New Hope Community Church located at 21209 Claretta Ave. in Hawaiian Gardens until Sunday, April 4; the clinic will be open from 9 AM to 3 PM. No walk ups will be allowed.

The vaccination is for individuals 50 and over and the qualifying sectors that have already been established.

Those who want a vaccination will have to call 562-402-8330 between the hours of 8 AM and 4 PM, there will be a Spanish interpreter available. The clinic is sponsored by Supervisor Janice Hahn, FEMA, New Hope and the state of California.

