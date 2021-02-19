District Attorney Investigating Metro CEO Washington and Other Top Executives, Search Warrants Issued

February 19, 2021

BY BRIAN HEWS

Hews Media Group-Cerritos News has exclusively learned that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office of Integrity is investigating Metro CEO Phil Washington and search warrants have been served on the Los Angeles offices of Metro and Peace Over Violence.

The wide-ranging investigation also includes a who’s who of high profile government officials in Los Angeles.

Both the D.A.’s office and Metro’s Communication Department did not deny the existence of an August email from Alan Yochelson , head of the D.A.’s Office of Public Integrity and HMG-CN received an email yesterday related to the search warrants.

According to sources close to the investigation, there are several other high-profile officials under scrutiny including L. A. County Supervisors Sheila Kuehl, Hilda Solis, Kathryn Barger, former Supervisor Mark Ridley Thomas, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, L.A. City Councilman Gil Cedillo, Inglewood Mayor James Butts, and former DA Jackie Lacey.

Those at Metro include other high ranking officials that reported to Washington.

The allegations and subsequent D.A. investigation are the result of two whistleblowers that have been trying to get the attention of law enforcement and the D.A for over three years with their letters, emails and strong evidence.

The D.A., the FBI, Homeland Security, and the FDA, according to sources, have several sworn affidavits from other employees corroborating the whistleblower’s allegations.

Employees have alleged in their affidavits and lawsuits several cover-ups by investigators followed by retaliation ranging from demotions to outright firing.

One whistleblower filed multiple complaints with Metro, the L.A. County Sheriff’s and the LAPD in early July 2019. She also filed with the L. A. D.A.’s Public Integrity boss Alan Yochelson later in the month, only to fall on deaf ears.

Finally in an August letter to the FBI, the whistleblower received an acknowledgement that the FBI was investigating.

Then in November, she received an email from Alan Yochelson acknowledging an investigation and naming the person in charge.

The investigation by the agencies runs the gambit of public corruption: pay-to-play, sole-source contracts, intimidation, retaliation, and favoritism in hiring.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments