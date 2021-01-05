Los Reyes Magos Food and Toy Giveaway in Pico Rivera January 6

A “Los Reyes Magos” event will be held in the Pico Rivera Sports Arena parking lot where there will be a giveaway of 2,500 toys, 1200 boxes of food, 1200 goodie bags, and more surprises tomorrow January 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will enjoy a special appearance from the Rivera family – popularly known for their work within the Regional Mexican music genre. Other surprises include actors in costumes as the Three Kings, Joseph and Mary, other characters and even some furry friends like a camel, goats, sheep, and miniature horse. Additionally, attendees with have the chance to Spin the Wheel for their chance to win a traditional Rosca de Reyes – all this, from the safety of their vehicle.

To register to this incredible event, you can text the word “REYES” to 474747 and you will receive your confirmation immediately to your phone.

The event is being sponsored by Adriana’s Insurance, Jarritos, Camaronazo, Ibarra Chocolate, and D’Gari Gelatin who have designed a one-of-a-kind, drive-thru experience. With the support of the City of Pico Rivera and Pico Rivera Sports Arena, the “Los Reyes Magos” event promises to bring much needed support and joy on this special Hispanic holiday. El Día de Los Reyes Magos is a Hispanic tradition in honor of the Three Wise Men’s journey to visit and deliver gifts to baby Jesus. It is celebrated annually on January 6th with gifts for the children, food, and the famous Rosca de Reyes!

For more information contact Omar Bernabe (909) 210-0012.

