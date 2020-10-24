Cerritos Trader Joe’s Hit With Brazen Armed Robbery

BY BRIAN HEWS • October 24, 2020

The Trader Joe’s in Cerritos Towne Center near the 91 freeway was robbed this past Thursday Oct. 23 by a brazen armed gunman.

According to the Cerritos Sheriff’s Incident Report, the robbery occurred ten minutes before closing time, approximately 8:50 p.m., when an unidentified male walked into the store, pointed a gun at the manager, and demanded money.

The manager, fearing for his safety and the safety of others, handed over $1,000 in cash to the robber.

The robber then exited the store “in an unknown direction.”

Cerritos Sheriff’s indicated they responded within one minute of the distress call with units and the SkyKnight helicopter but were unable to apprehend the robber.

The sheriffs stated that the robber is believed to have has committed similar robberies in the area.

An investigation is underway, anyone with information can call the sheriff’s anonymously at 562-860-0044.

