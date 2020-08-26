Central Basin Hires New General Manager Despite Actions by Appointed Director

BY BRIAN HEWS • August 26, 2020

Central Basin Director John Oskoui has missed several meetings since January, preventing the agency from moving forward and addressing infrastructure problems left by Kevin Hunt and two Directors who resigned, Frank Heldman and Dan Arrighi; both of whom were appointed, like Oskoui, under Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia’s 2016 AB 7194.

That all changed last Thursday, made official this past Monday.

The Central Basin Board was finally able to move forward, even with Oskoui abstaining, approving the hiring of a law firm, passing the 20-’21 budget, and, closing a big hole in the organizational chart, approving the hiring of a general manager.

The final vote came the next day at another special meeting, which Oskoui failed to attend. Voting for the budget were President Leticia Vasquez, VP Art Chacon, and Directors Phil Hawkins, Martha Camacho-Rodriguez and Bob Apodaca.

The vote to approve the law firm of Los Angeles-based Baker, Keener & Nahra, LLP will be this week.

And in a 5-1 vote this past Monday, with Oskoui voting no, after the position was vacant for nearly eight months, the board hired Dr. Alejandro Rojas as the agency’s general manager.

Rojas brings immediate credibility to the agency with experience in over $400 million in public works projects including stormwater, information technology infrastructure, new construction and facilities modernization program management.

He also brings experience in public sector governance logging nearly ten years working with four school boards.

With Rojas assisting, the group wasted no time, immediately moving Central Basin into profitability, reorganizing the agency and implementing a sweeping freeze of fourteen positions effective Monday August 17.

The move will save CB $1.8 million for the 20-’21 budget cycle.

With the cuts, the budget went from a multi-million dollar deficit to a $113,000 profit, immediately placing the agency in compliance with debt coverage ratios, something that has not been achieved in years.

Proponents of Central Basin will be quick to point out that a biennial election expense of $1.7 million is included in the ’20-’21 budget expenses.

HMG-CN confirmed with the Los Angeles County Registrar Recorder’s office that the expenses are indeed every two years.

Without that expense in ’21-’22, the agency will earn a profit of at least $875,000, and as much as $1.5 million, which should silence critics of the Commerce-based agency.

“We had far too many upper-level managers, some were making over $150,000; sales are flat, it was time to reorganize,” said Vice President Art Chacon,” but we could never reorganize because of Oskoui and other appointed directors, it took five elected directors to make Central Basin profitable.”

Indeed, and many of the same high paid employees sided with Oskoui and locked certain directors out for months, changing their entry cards without notice while not allowing them to conduct regular business.

According to Transparent California, in 2018 Finance Director Andrew Hamilton’s total pay, including benefits, was over $207,000. Engineering Director Jacqueline Kootz earned nearly $179,000. The former Director of Human Resources Dana Hidalgo, whose job is now occupied by Naja Braddock, earned over $161,000; Director of Water Resources Tammy Hierily earns $152,000; Conservation Manager Sandy Plimpton earns $155,000; Dorette Lambey and Peggy Williams, who both work for Hamilton, earns $133,000 and $118,000 respectively.

Most of the positions were frozen on Aug 21.

And the revenue could increase. In subsequent days, the board will also re-evaluate the newly implemented $2 Fixed Meter Charge per retail connection that would have provided over $635,000 in annual revenue to the District.

Certain customers of the District, including Oskoui’s employer, the city of Downey, have filed a lawsuit against the District fighting the meter charge which was a blatant conflict since Oskoui, the assistant city manager of Downey, led the charge to implement the increase.

With agencies such as the MWD, Pico Water, and many others implementing over 5% increases on their customers – Pico Water has implemented a 13% increase – the board hopes that the cities will drop their lawsuit and accept the charge.

With the recent revelation, as first reported by HMG-CN, that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office of Integrity is reviewing allegations against Oskoui for incompatible offices triggered by his conflict of interest, that could pressure the other cities to drop the lawsuit and give over $630,000 in revenue to Central Basin.

CB Board President Leticia Vasquez commented on the hiring of Rojas, “After an extensive review of thirty candidates, the board narrowed the pool of candidates to eight. We spent two weeks interviewing the candidates and selected Dr. Alejandro Rojas as the next general manager to lead Central Basin. Dr. Rojas comes to our agency with over 25 years of working in government with expertise in public finance. His professional career has allowed him to work with the many diverse stakeholders in our service area including labor leaders, elected officials at the state, federal, regional and local levels and more importantly our community leaders. We believe it’s what Central Basin needs. We’re delighted to have a home grown general manager who cares about our communities and is on board to lead Central Basin.”

Dr. Rojas told HMG-CN, “I am excited about the opportunity to utilize my diverse work experience to bring stability to the CBMWD by working collaboratively with the Board, purveyors, cities, private and mutual water companies. During this transition, our ability to provide water services will not be affected and we look forward to continuing to provide clean water to the communities we serve.”

