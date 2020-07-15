DA Declines to File Charges Against Del Terra in Alum Rock Construction Scandal

FROM SANJOSEINSIDE

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen has declined to file charges after a three-year investigation into millions of dollars of contracts between Alum Rock Union Elementary School District and Del Terra Real Estate Services.

The East San Jose school district has for years been shrouded in controversy over the way it mishandled tens of millions of dollars in voter-approved bonds.

In 2013, Alum Rock awarded its first contract to Del Terra for construction management. But four years later, an audit conducted by the state’s Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team revealed double billing and invoices for work that hadn’t started.

A subsequent 2019 audit conducted by California State Auditor Elaine Howle found that the school district didn’t follow its own policies when it came to keeping track of hundreds of millions of dollars in bonds.

A memo obtained by San Jose Inside from the DA’s Public Integrity Unit states that prosecutors found contractual breaches by Del Terra and negligence by district staff and board trustees, but they didn’t rise to the level of criminal violations.

“Although no charges were filed, this Office’s deep diligence in investigating this case speaks to its great import,” DA Jeff Rosen said in the memo. “Our school districts deserve rigorous, competent, and ethical oversight over their finances. These are not just dollars and cents or obscure line items in a contract, they are our hard-earned tax dollars and they are meant to bolster the minds and well-being of our children.”

READ MORE

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments