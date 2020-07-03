HE DOES NOT CARE: For the third time this week, Trump plays golf, Russia interferes, and the coronavirus is raging

FROM DAILY NEWS
President Trump kicked off his holiday weekend with a Friday morning visit to his private Virginia golf club, hitting the links for the third time in less than a week despite growing outrage over the Russian bounty scandal and coronavirus spikes across the country.
The greens-loving president arrived at the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling shortly before 10 a.m., wearing a white polo shirt, red cap and dark pants, according to the White House pool reporter. A small group of protesters greeted Trump at the club’s entrance, including one woman holding a sign saying “Trump is a Traitor.”
Powered by Facebook Comments