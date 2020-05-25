Penske Had Secured a PPP Loan While Negotiating Rent Deferral With Cerritos

BY BRIAN HEWS

Last week, Hews Media Group reported that Cerritos Mayor Naresh Solanki and newly elected Mayor pro tem Chuong Vo, took $10,000 in campaign donations from the Southland Motor Car Dealers Association – who counts as its members many in the Cerritos Auto Square.

Just weeks after they were elected, the two failed to recuse themselves and voted to give the auto square’s Penske Cerritos Jaguar a $70,000 interest free rent deferral.

This during a time when Solanki and Vo are trying to cut school crossing guards from the city’s budget.

But while they were negotiating their sweetheart deal with Cerritos, Penske, Inc., the second largest new car retailer in the U.S. with $23 billion in sales and a market cap of nearly $3 billion, neglected to tell Cerritos officials that they were pursuing, and had accepted, a Paycheck Protection Program bailout.

The PPP was for companies with less than 500 employees; Penske employs over 10,000. But Penske rationalized their loan acceptance based on guidelines that dictated companies with less than 500 employees per physical location could apply.

The maneuver, along with other companies such as Ruth Chris and Shake Shack taking money, quickly used up the first tranche of PPP money.

Other large automotive groups had refused a PPP loan including CarMax, Group 1 Automotive, Asbury Automotive Group, and Lithia Motors.

According to their spokesperson, Asbury Automotive Group Inc did not apply for the loan program because it “did not feel the company qualified for the program based on the certification requirements,”; but Penske felt they did, while they had their hand out to Cerritos.

Penske requested the rent deferral in a letter to Cerritos on March 22, likely during the time company officials were providing documentation to the SBA for the PPP loan.

Within three weeks, Cerritos had completed the agreement, and received a letter from Roger Penske Jr. on April 13 thanking the city for the deferral.

A few days after sending the thank you letter to Gallucci, and prior to the April 23 city council meeting, Penske accepted the PPP loan.

But Penske did not tell Cerritos, with Vo and Solanki enthusiastically voting for the deferral at the April 23 meeting.

But the Washington Post caught them, and others, and Penske did not have the money for long, embarrassed into returning the money one day after the Cerritos City Council meeting on April 24.

AutoNation, owner of Lexus of Cerritos, also accepted a $95 million PPP loan and then returned it.

“Based on the guidance that was available at the time, our individual franchised dealerships were eligible to participate in the Paycheck Protection Program,” a Penske statement said. “The intention was to use monies received by the individual franchises to return furloughed employees to payroll.”

One employee told the Washington Post, “it was disappointing that a large publicly traded company can cloak itself in these different entities so it can reach out and grab these millions of dollars. That’s left these mom-and-pop retailers, restaurants, barbershops, day-care centers, so that they can’t get money because the swift attorneys at companies of our size can swoop in and get this money and they can’t. I just find it appalling. I don’t think that was the intent of the money.”

Emails into Mayor Solanki and Mayor pro tem Vo requesting comment went unreturned.

