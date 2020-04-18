LA County Opening New Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing Site in Whittier on April 20

San Pedro, CA—Today, LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced that the County will operate a new drive-up COVID-19 testing site starting Monday, April 20 at PIH Health Whittier Hospital . Any resident of Los Angeles County who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 is eligible for testing and can make an appointment through the website.

“LA County is partnering with PIH Health to open a new drive-up COVID-19 testing site at their hospital in Whittier,” said Supervisor Janice Hahn. “Expanding our testing capacity and ensuring residents have easy access to testing is helping us understand the spread of this virus and will be critical to easing restrictions when that time comes. If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you can make an appointment online for this new site in Whittier or at any of the dozens of testing sites established across LA County.”

The testing site will be located at the PIH Health Whittier Hospital located at 12401 Washington Blvd in Whittier. Testing will occur in the parking lot located at Pacific Place and Putnam Street with an entrance on Pacific Place. The site will run Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.

“PIH Health is pleased to be working with Supervisor Hahn and Los Angeles County to enhance the accessibility of COVID-19 testing,” said James R. West, PIH Health president and chief executive officer. “Increased testing will help us to flatten the curve by identifying who needs to isolate and seek treatment.”

Individuals who make appointments will stay in their cars for tests. The test is a self-administered oral swab, meaning clients must swab their own mouths/throats by following the instructions provided to them on-site. The testing process will take between 5 and 10 minutes to complete. However, waiting times may vary depending on the time of day. Results will be provided to the individual via email or phone within two to three days.

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 27 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women’s health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is recognized by Watson Health as one of the nation’s Top Hospitals, and College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) as one of the nation’s top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. PIH Health is certified as a Great Place to Work TM. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

