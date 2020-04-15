CITY OF CARSON WILL DEMAND L. A. COUNTY PROVIDE COVID-19 TEST CENTER

Carson has one of the highest numbers of positive tests (129) of all 88 cities in LA County and among the highest rates on a per capita basis yet no local testing site.

In a press conference scheduled for tomorrow at 10 a.m. at City Hall, the Carson City Council will demand the Los Angeles Board of Supervisors and County Public Health place a COVID-19 test site in the city given the demographic makeup of Carson. Recent data on the deaths from coronavirus shows the pandemic is impacting communities of color, specifically African Americans and Latinos at disproportionate rates. African Americans and Latinos are more likely to succumb to the disease due to underlying conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and asthma, which contribute to the mortality rate of COVID-19. These underlying conditions stem from health inequalities that range from barriers to healthcare to food accessibility.

The City of Carson has one of the highest numbers of positive tests (129) of all 88 cities in LA County and among the highest rates on a per capita basis. With a population of 100,000 residents, the city is comprised of the most vulnerable – 23% African American, and about 40% Latinx – the populations that are being infected and dying at higher rates.

About 1 in 3 people who become sick enough to require hospitalization from COVID-19 were African American, according to hospital data from the first month of the U.S. epidemic released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Even though 33% of those hospitalized patients were black, African Americans constitute 13% of the U.S. population. By contrast, the report found that 45% of hospitalizations were among Caucasians, who make up 76% percent of the population. And 8% of hospitalizations were among Hispanics, who make up 18% of the population.

The City Council earlier voted to volunteer the use of Carson’s Community Center for a “Regional COVID-19 Drive by Testing Site” in coordination with the LA County Public Health Department and the California State Health Department. The Community Center site has sufficient area to accommodate a “regional drive by testing site” and is in close proximity to the 405 Freeway.

The Press Conference will be broadcast via Facebook Live @ www.facebook.com/cityofcarson/

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments