Coffee With the Mayor, Mayor pro tem and L.A. County Sheriff’s in Artesia Sat. Feb. 29

STAFF REPORT

Artesia Mayor Ali Taj, along with Mayor pro tem Rene Trevino, will be hosting “Coffee and Conversation With Our Deputies” this Saturday from 8:30 AM to 10 AM at the Starbucks located at 11809 Artesia Blvd. in Artesia, near the corner of Artesia and Pioneer.

Residents in the area are invited to come out, get a free cup of coffee. and talk with local deputies.

“The city would like to thank the deputies for taking time out and chatting with residents, we invite everybody in the area to come out and enjoy a cup of coffee, meet the deputies, and talk about public safety issues in our city,” said Mayor Taj.

