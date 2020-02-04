Macy’s Closing 42 Stores in So. Cal
Here is the list, RIP Macy’s, good luck to all employees, all you people who shop Amazon….way to go!
- 400 S. Baldwin Ave Suite 100, Arcadia
- 200 Brea Mall, Brea
- 200 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank
- 21900 Vanowen St., Canoga Park
- 500 Los Cerritos Mall Rm 1, Cerritos
- 1600 S. Azusa Ave. Unit 400 #400, City of Industry
- 3333 Bristol St. Suite 6000, Costa Mesa
- 6200 W. Slauson Ave., Culver City
- 400 Stonewood St., Downey
- 2100 Glendale Galleria, Glendale
- 98 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood
- 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Dept 2, Los Angeles
- 4005 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles
- 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles
- 2828 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles
- 750 W. 7th St., Los Angeles
- 3400 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach
- 200 The Shops At Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo
- 5000 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, Montclair
- 1900 Montebello Town Center, Montebello
- 22400 Towngate Circle, Moreno Valley
- 101 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach
- 9301 Tampa Ave., Unit 2000, Northridge
- 72780 Highway 111, Palm Desert
- 1123 W. Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale
- 401 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena
- 7855 Kew Ave., Rancho Cucamonga
- 1801 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach
- 3500 Tyler St., Riverside
- 400 Inland Center Dr., San Bernardino
- 2850 N. Main St., Santa Ana
- 3805 State St., Santa Barbara
- 26450 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita
- 14000 Riverside Dr., Sherman Oaks
- 1475 Simi Town Center Way, Simi Valley
- 40780 Winchester Road, Temecula
- 590 W. Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks
- 21600 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance
- 477 S Mills Road, Rm 13, Ventura
- 14580 Bear Valley Road, Victorville
- 1111 Plaza Dr., West Covina
- 300 Westminster Mall, Westminster
