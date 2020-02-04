IMCL ________________________________ CCPA ________________________________ ________________________________

Macy’s Closing 42 Stores in So. Cal

Here is the list, RIP Macy’s, good luck to all employees, all you people who shop Amazon….way to go!

  • 400 S. Baldwin Ave Suite 100, Arcadia
  • 200 Brea Mall, Brea
  • 200 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank
  • 21900 Vanowen St., Canoga Park
  • 500 Los Cerritos Mall Rm 1, Cerritos
  • 1600 S. Azusa Ave. Unit 400 #400, City of Industry
  • 3333 Bristol St. Suite 6000, Costa Mesa
  • 6200 W. Slauson Ave., Culver City
  • 400 Stonewood St., Downey
  • 2100 Glendale Galleria, Glendale
  • 98 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood
  • 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Dept 2, Los Angeles
  • 4005 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles
  • 8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles
  • 2828 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles
  • 750 W. 7th St., Los Angeles
  • 3400 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach
  • 200 The Shops At Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo
  • 5000 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, Montclair
  • 1900 Montebello Town Center, Montebello
  • 22400 Towngate Circle, Moreno Valley
  • 101 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach
  • 9301 Tampa Ave., Unit 2000, Northridge
  • 72780 Highway 111, Palm Desert
  • 1123 W. Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale
  • 401 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena
  • 7855 Kew Ave., Rancho Cucamonga
  • 1801 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach
  • 3500 Tyler St., Riverside
  • 400 Inland Center Dr., San Bernardino
  • 2850 N. Main St., Santa Ana
  • 3805 State St., Santa Barbara
  • 26450 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita
  • 14000 Riverside Dr., Sherman Oaks
  • 1475 Simi Town Center Way, Simi Valley
  • 40780 Winchester Road, Temecula
  • 590 W. Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks
  • 21600 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance
  • 477 S Mills Road, Rm 13, Ventura
  • 14580 Bear Valley Road, Victorville
  • 1111 Plaza Dr., West Covina
  • 300 Westminster Mall, Westminster

