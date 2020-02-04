Macy’s Closing 42 Stores in So. Cal

Here is the list, RIP Macy’s, good luck to all employees, all you people who shop Amazon….way to go!

400 S. Baldwin Ave Suite 100, Arcadia

200 Brea Mall, Brea

200 E. Cypress Ave., Burbank

21900 Vanowen St., Canoga Park

500 Los Cerritos Mall Rm 1, Cerritos

1600 S. Azusa Ave. Unit 400 #400, City of Industry

3333 Bristol St. Suite 6000, Costa Mesa

6200 W. Slauson Ave., Culver City

400 Stonewood St., Downey

2100 Glendale Galleria, Glendale

98 Lakewood Center Mall, Lakewood

10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Dept 2, Los Angeles

4005 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles

8500 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles

2828 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles

750 W. 7th St., Los Angeles

3400 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Manhattan Beach

200 The Shops At Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo

5000 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, Montclair

1900 Montebello Town Center, Montebello

22400 Towngate Circle, Moreno Valley

101 Newport Center Dr., Newport Beach

9301 Tampa Ave., Unit 2000, Northridge

72780 Highway 111, Palm Desert

1123 W. Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale

401 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena

7855 Kew Ave., Rancho Cucamonga

1801 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach

3500 Tyler St., Riverside

400 Inland Center Dr., San Bernardino

2850 N. Main St., Santa Ana

3805 State St., Santa Barbara

26450 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita

14000 Riverside Dr., Sherman Oaks

1475 Simi Town Center Way, Simi Valley

40780 Winchester Road, Temecula

590 W. Hillcrest Dr., Thousand Oaks

21600 Hawthorne Blvd., Torrance

477 S Mills Road, Rm 13, Ventura

14580 Bear Valley Road, Victorville

1111 Plaza Dr., West Covina

300 Westminster Mall, Westminster

