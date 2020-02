WAPO: Justice Department withholding 24 emails of Trump referencing Ukraine

Share this:

Tweet

Email



In what is looking to be a version of things to come that would place Senate Republicans in a very awkward position, just hours after the Senate voted against seeking new evidence in the impeachment case against President Trump, the administration acknowledged in a midnight court filing Friday the existence of two dozen emails that reveal the president’s thinking about withholding military aid to Ukraine.

Read more

Share this:

Tweet

Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments