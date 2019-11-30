Shop Small TODAY!

BY TAMMYE MCDUFF

Every time you pick up a coffee at your local café, grab lunch at the mom-and-pop shop down the street or buy that new bag from a local store, you’re making an impact in your community. In fact, for every dollar spent at a small business in the United States, approximately 67 cents stays in the local community. This Saturday, November 30th, you can be a part of the 10thAnnual Shop Small holiday tradition that helps to bring communities together in support of each other.

News reports say Small Business Saturday resulted in a record high of $17.8 billion in spending at small businesses nationwide last year, up from $1 billion in 2010, the year the campaign began.

Lakewood Mayor Todd Rogers has signed a proclamation declaring November 30th as Small Business Saturday in Lakewood and throwing the city’s support behind the effort. “There are some excellent small businesses here in Lakewood,” said Rogers. “You’ll get service with a personal touch and support a small business. That’s good for our community.”



Small Business Saturday was created to support small local commerce, as an alternative to Black Friday, which brings lines of shoppers out the day after Thanksgiving. “We want to remind Lakewood shoppers that shopping local is important to the community. Consider the hundreds of small businesses on corners throughout Lakewood and throughout Lakewood Center,” said chamber president and CEO Jose L. Solache.

“On Small Business Saturday, which is strategically celebrated between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Bellflower city council wants to remind residents to shop local and support hometown businesses,” said Bellflower Mayor Sonny Sante-Ines, “ Bellflower’s tiniest of eateries can be found at SteelCraft in Downtown Bellflower. Stop by for a breakfast bagel and get to know Joe, the owner of Cassidy’s Corner or let Kim, the owner of PhoLanthropy, serve you up a warm bowl of pho noodle soup. There are many other dining options all in one place!”

The new site Discover Downey advocates for “Small Business Saturday”, as a day dedicated to supporting the diverse range of local businesses that helps create jobs, boost the economy, and enhance neighborhoods around the country.

Small businesses are at the core of every successful neighborhood. That is why in the midst of the recession in 2010 Small Business Saturday was created to encourage people to Shop Small and bring more holiday shopping to local communities. The first Small Business Saturday was such a success that in 2011 the Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day and official in all 50 states participated.

By 2018 there were more than 7,500 Neighborhood Champions across the United States which created a Small Business Saturday Coalition to encourage everyone to Shop small. You might not realize it, but every time you take a yoga class at Stay! Gallery in Downey or buy a gift card from the local bakery you are making a difference.

Over the years Small Business Saturday spending has reached a reported estimate of $103 billion since the day they began nine years ago. This is a great opportunity for holiday shoppers to support small shops that keep their towns unique and their community strong.

