Cerritos Resident Achieves Her ‘Dream,’ Opening a Vacation Franchise in Her Own City

STAFF REPORT

Cerritos resident Anna Hoy recently completed an intensive training program to become a certified Dream Vacations travel agent in Cerritos. As a result of being part of the nation’s leading home-based travel agent franchise network, Hoy has access to the best cruise and land vacation deals and Dream Vacations’ exclusive, elite product and service offerings.

“I enjoy personally working with my clients to create amazing vacation experiences and create memories of a lifetime,” said Anna Hoy, Dream Vacations travel agent and franchise owner.

To complete the certification program, Hoy participated in in-depth training and workshops including sales and marketing seminars; product briefings by major cruise lines; hands-on computer systems orientation introducing new agents to CruiseControl, a proprietary customer relationship manager, sales reporting and reservation system; and onboard ship inspections at the state-of-the-art Dream Vacations training center in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Consumers can browse Hoy’s new Dream Vacations website, www.ahoy.dreamvacations.com, complete with a live search engine and booking capabilities, or contact her for expert, personalized guidance in planning memorable vacations. Hoy walks clients step-by-step through the entire booking and planning process, from selecting destinations and excursions based on clients’ interests to providing packing lists and enhancing special occasions.

As a Dream Vacations franchise owner, Hoy is now part of the World Travel Holdings family of brands, one of the top travel retail networks in the world with incredible buying power with every major cruise line and many tour operators, resulting in exceptional low prices and exclusive offers such as upgrades, discounts and more.

For more information or to book a dream vacation, please call 562-403-2344 or visit ahoy.dreamvacations.com.

