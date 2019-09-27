Wild Car Chase Ends in Cerritos After Burglary in Lakewood

From NBC.com

The driver of a BMW sedan crashed into two cars before plowing into bushes Thursday night at the end of a pursuit here in Cerritos at 166th and Studebaker.

The chase began after a report of two residential burglaries in Lakewood. It was not immediately clear whether anything was stolen from the homes.

Deputies saw two cars leaving one of the crime scenes and followed the BMW.

The driver refused to pull over during a high-speed chase into the Cerritos area. The BMW struck two cars, causing one to flip onto its roof, before its front end wound up perched on top of the bushes.

No one was injured.

The deputies are still looking for the suspect

Comments

