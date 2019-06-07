L.A. Public Health Confirms Case of Measles Traveled Through LAX

Other people may have been exposed to measles since this person visited public locations while infectious. Potential public exposure locations and times were as follows:
5/26/2019
LAX Airport
Terminal 4, Gate 48B
9:30 AM – 12:30 PM
5/28/2019
LAX Airport
Remote Gate, Tom Bradley International Terminal
3:30 PM – 5:30 PM
There is no known current risk related to measles that exists at any of these venues at this time.
Anyone who may have been at these locations on those dates may be at risk of developing measles for up to 21 days after being exposed. People who were in the location(s) above around the same time(s) should:
Public Health is also working with LAX and the airline to contact people who may have been exposed to this case and who are at risk of developing measles, especially those at increased risk of severe outcomes, such as infants, pregnant women, and those with compromised or weak immune systems.
Currently, there are eight measles cases among Los Angeles County residents in 2019, and this makes seven non-resident measles cases that traveled through Los Angeles County. Of the eight measles cases among residents, three are not linked to any of the others, and two of these cases are linked to international travel. The majority of the cases were unvaccinated.
Additional cases and exposures may occur here related to returning travelers, especially returning international travelers who are not already protected against measles. Public Health encourages everyone who can to be up-to-date with their recommended immunizations.
“For those who are not protected, measles is a highly contagious and potentially severe disease that initially causes fever, cough, red, watery eyes, and, finally, a rash,” said Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, Los Angeles County Health Officer. “It gets spread, by air and by direct contact, even before you know have it. The MMR immunization is a very effective measure to protect yourself and to prevent the unintentional spread of this potentially serious infection to others.”
