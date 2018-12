Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two men shot a man in the arm during an attempted robbery Lakewood Sheriff’s deputies reported.

Police officials are searching for two suspects described as young male Hispanics.

The shooting occurred near Centralia Street and Pioneer Boulevard in Lakewood. The victim was taken to Lakewood Regional Medical Center, his injuries are reportedly not life-threatening.