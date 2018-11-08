Gunman Kills 12 in Bar in Thousand Oaks, Off Duty Sheriff’s Sergeant Also Killed

A well-armed gunman dressed in black threw smoke bombs and started shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks packed with college students at about 11:20 last night. It was “College Country Night” at the bar.

The gunman was killed at the scene and has not been identified. The Sheriff’s said he was a former U.S. Marine with PTSD

Update: gunman recently identified as Ian David Long.

The Sheriff, Sgt. Ron Helus entered the bar after he heard the shooting and was shot several times, he died early Thursday morning.

Several witnesses reported the man was dressed in black and began shooting at the people in the front immediately after entering the bar.

The FBI’s joint Terrorism Force was sent to the scene.

18 others suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A hot line has been established 805-465-6650.

